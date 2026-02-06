US Dollar Index (DXY) tests 98.00 but shows signs of weakness ahead of NFP

Markets have a lot to digest in recent trading, with geopolitics, the new Fed Chair nomination, earnings season, tech selloffs, and growing fears that AI-driven productivity gains could translate into fewer jobs.

This dynamic sat at the core of yesterday’s volatility. Equity indices moved in a one-way slide, cryptocurrencies crumbled, and even metals stumbled as a global deleveraging of Debasement Trades unfolded.

Two underdogs decided to make their comebacks: the US dollar and US Treasuries, both of which had recently been sidelined as capital chased the shine of precious metals.

Since the Trump-Dollar episode — when comments praising a “great” value of the dollar amid the post-Greenland mini-crisis helped push the greenback to four-year lows — the dollar has staged a strong rebound against most FX peers.