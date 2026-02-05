Metals are turning bearish – Silver (XAG/USD), Gold (XAU/USD) and Copper (XCU/USD) Outlook

Metals were subject to quite a bounce after a disastrous end-of-week close and open.

But for those who were looking to join the trend on dip-buying and thinking it would be that easy, Markets can offer painful lessons.

One thing that stood out over the past few years of trading, looking at the Stock Market, Crypto, or more, is that overbought and oversold mean nothing.

If prices are bid every day, it means participants are not willing to give up their share of the cake.

If prices pull back, however, some are doubting the trend; more participants are allowed to enter, which reduces the "exclusivity" component of the frenzy, not to mention CTAs and Hedge Funds taking positions on such signals.

The rally in Gold and Silver had been undefeated since August.

Even before this, the May to July ($3,000 to $3,500) consolidation in the Bullion never really offered a retracement, but really just kept a sideways picture.