WTI in focus with US-Iran talks cancelled – US Oil Outlook

WTI Oil is facing renewed volatility following the latest geopolitical developments:

US–Iran talks scheduled for Friday in Turkey have been cancelled.

Disagreements had emerged between Iranian and US demands. Washington continued to insist on Iran abandoning its ballistic missile program, while Tehran only signaled openness on the nuclear issue.

Markets had initially rallied on the prospect of talks, while oil shed much of its geopolitical premium after the weekend break, gapping lower from $66.00 to $61.50.

But in the current environment, it was unlikely to remain that simple for long.

Iranian officials have reiterated that they remain open to discussions, yet the US now appears to be weighing its options, including preparations for potential intervention.

The core debate centers on whether an intervention could realistically lead to regime change and how escalation might be avoided to prevent a prolonged conflict.

For more context on US–Iran tensions, see our past week edition.

Since the cancellation headline, WTI has jumped back toward $65 and is holding near its relative highs as traders brace for a possible worsening of the conflict.