Amazon (AMZN) Earnings: The $700 billion milestone and the AI crossroads

AWS and the AI Efficiency Narrative Amazon Web Services (AWS) remains the crown jewel, contributing nearly 20% of total revenue but a far higher percentage of operating profit. After a period of slowing growth in 2023, AWS has reaccelerated, hitting 20% growth in Q3 2025. Investors will be looking for a continuation of this trend, specifically focusing on how quickly Amazon can convert its $200 billion backlog into realized revenue.

A critical sub-plot is the adoption of Amazon’s in-house AI chips, Trainium and Inferentia. As Amazon seeks to reduce its dependency on Nvidia and improve margins, evidence of broader customer adoption beyond Anthropic (which recently scaled to nearly 500,000 Trainium chips) will be a significant bullish signal.

The "Stifling" Capex Trajectory The primary weight on Amazon's stock price recently has been the massive capital expenditure required to build out AI data centers. Amazon raised its 2025 capex guidance to $125 billion, and management has already signaled that spending will increase further in 2026 with some estimates exceeding $150 billion.

Investors are concerned that this "Capex explosion" is squeezing free cash flow. Any commentary during the earnings call that suggests a "peak" in the investment cycle or a clear path to improved cash generation could spark a major rally. Conversely, if 2026 spending guidance exceeds current fears without a corresponding jump in revenue outlook, the stock could face pressure.

Retail Resilience and Advertising Growth The fourth quarter includes the critical Prime Big Deal Days and the traditional holiday shopping season. Despite intense competition from discount platforms like Temu and Shein, Amazon’s logistics "regionalization" strategy has kept costs down and delivery speeds up.

Furthermore, Advertising continues to be a high-margin powerhouse. After growing 24% to $17.7 billion in Q3, analysts expect the advertising segment to benefit from a "seasonal spike" in Q4, potentially outperforming the core retail business and helping to pad overall operating margins.

Workforce Efficiency Following the recent announcement of 16,000 job cuts—the largest in the company’s history investors will be looking for evidence that "leaner" operations are translating to the bottom line. CEO Andy Jassy’s focus on "cost to serve" in the fulfillment network will be under the microscope.