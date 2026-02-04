The Euro's double-edged moment: ECB set to hold rates despite strength and growth drag

The euro enters February 2026 in a position of renewed strength but this has introduced a new layer of complexity to the ECB’s deliberations. In early 2026, the euro broke above the 1.19 mark against the US dollar, briefly testing the psychological resistance level of 1.20.

However, this Euro strength is a double-edged sword for Frankfurt.

The Deflationary Hedge: A stronger euro helps suppress imported inflation—particularly energy and raw materials priced in dollars. This gives President Christine Lagarde more breathing room to keep rates steady even if global commodity prices fluctuate.

The Growth Drag: The "global euro moment" also brings risks. A potent currency threatens the competitiveness of Eurozone exports, particularly for the German industrial sector, which is already struggling with a modest 2026 growth forecast of 0.8% to 1.2%. If the euro’s appreciation becomes too aggressive, it could "import deflation" to the point of undershooting the 2% target, potentially forcing the ECB to resume rate cuts earlier than the "hold through 2026" crowd expects.