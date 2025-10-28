Alphabet (GOOG) Q3 2025 Earnings Preview: The $100 Billion Milestone and the CapEx Imperative

Markets generally expect Alphabet to show strong sales growth but believe its profits will be held back by high spending on investments.

Analysts predict the company's total sales (revenue) for Q3 2025 will be around $99.75 billion to $99.9 billion. If they can hit $100 billion, it would be a huge symbolic milestone, the first time Alphabet has reached that quarterly revenue level, proving their growth is robust. This forecast suggests sales will increase by about 13.0% to 13.4% compared to last year.

However, the profit per share (EPS) is expected to be a more modest $2.28, which is only a 7.1% to 8.0% increase. This gap, lots of new revenue but slower profit growth is the key takeaway. It shows the financial squeeze caused by the company's aggressive spending.

The market accepts this trade-off, understanding that Alphabet is temporarily sacrificing higher profits to pay for the massive infrastructure needed to build its future and lead the AI race.

It is important to note that the strong momentum from Q2 2025, where Alphabet exceeded expectations ($96.43 billion revenue and $2.31 EPS) , sets a high bar for Q3 performance.