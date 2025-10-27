Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 2025 Earnings Preview: Azure Momentum and the High-Stakes CapEx Narrative

Analysts widely expect Microsoft to beat profit forecasts, extending its winning streak, primarily driven by strong demand for its cloud services and AI development tools.

The main focus for investors is the Intelligent Cloud segment, particularly the Azure platform, and the company's massive investments (CapEx) in new infrastructure to maintain its AI leadership. Although the stock has outperformed the market this year, rising 23%, its recent climb has slowed due to investor concern over the accelerating capital expenditure required for AI.

To truly satisfy the market and justify its high forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, Microsoft will need to not only meet revenue expectations but also issue optimistic guidance for its future performance.

Analysts predict Microsoft's earnings per share (EPS) will be $3.66, and they expect the company's total revenue to hit $74.96 billion. This revenue figure represents a projected 14.3% increase from the previous year.

These results are being reported while the company's share price is already up 23% since the beginning of the year, which means the stock is performing better than the overall market.