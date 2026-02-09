Tech hasn't said its last word – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

Geopolitical turmoil is fading into the background as traders already look ahead to a major stress test from US data.

The past week marked a sharp shift in positioning across risk assets and equity markets.

After months of gradual rotations, stock benchmarks appear to have reached a turning point, with high-beta Tech, AI, and Software names flat-out dropping against more traditional sectors.

A striking illustration of the trend is seen by looking at Microsoft versus Walmart — with two very different trends now clearly forming.