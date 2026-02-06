Dow Jones reaches the 50,000 milestone!

We are in unprecedented times to say the least!
With all the fears and uncertainty around Markets, particularly with what we have seen in recent weeks, investors are running back to traditionals and defensive as this week's Stock rotation pursued.
The Dow Jones officially reached 50,000 just about an hour ago and bulls are battling for a weekly close above the milestone.
Dow Jones (CFD) 1H Chart – February 6, 2026 – Source: TradingView
What a session in the Dow!
The Index is leaving its competitors in the dark, being the only major US index to reach all-time highs in the past week, but the breakout could drip into more positive sentiment compared to what we've seen the past weeks.
A pretty good sign for investors in such uncertain times – The key test of strength will land next week with the Non-Farm Payrolls report.
