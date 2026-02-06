Stock Markets and Tech sector breathe again – Dow Jones to new All-Time Highs!

The green freight is back, pulling global equities sharply higher.

A more fragile risk appetite following last week’s new Fed Chair announcement cascaded into a brutal, cross-asset selloff yesterday leaving Participants scratching their heads.

First, lingering geopolitical anxiety (US-Iran) weighed heavily on sentiment.

On top of that, recent mid-tier US labor data challenged the resilience narrative that showed throughout most releases since December.

JOLTS, jobless claims, the Challenger layoffs report, and Tuesday’s ADP misses all pointed toward a labor market that is weakening rather than holding up, lowering expectations ahead of Wednesday’s NFP release.