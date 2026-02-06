The latest meeting of the Bank of England turned out to be one of the most dovish moments in the current monetary policy cycle and clearly shifted market expectations regarding the central bank’s next steps. Although the key interest rate was kept unchanged at 3.75%, the voting outcome itself and the new macroeconomic projections have led investors to seriously consider the start of another round of rate cuts as early as the next meetings.

One vote away from a cut

The Monetary Policy Committee’s decision was passed by a 5–4 vote, meaning the central bank was just one vote short of an immediate rate cut. All four members of the dovish wing voted in favor of easing, with the decisive vote once again cast by Governor Andrew Bailey. This voting split was widely interpreted as a clear signal that the balance within the MPC is shifting and that maintaining a restrictive policy stance is becoming increasingly difficult to justify.

Inflation falls below target, growth clearly slows

The key argument behind the more accommodative stance lies in the new inflation projections. According to the Bank of England, inflation, currently running at around 3.4%, is expected to fall to about 2% as early as April and then remain at or below the target through 2029. Moreover, for four consecutive quarters inflation is projected to dip below 2%, which in practice means that the risk of a sustained price “overheating” has declined significantly.