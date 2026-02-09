Chart alert: USD/JPY rebound fades as intervention fears signal renewed downside risk below 157.50

This is a follow-up analysis and an update of our prior report, “Chart alert: USD/JPY plunging below 158 on suspected intervention, watch 157.50 support”, published on 23 January 2026.

Since our last report, the USD/JPY has broken below the highlighted key support of 157.50 and staged a swift decline of around 3% within three days to print a three-month low of 152.09 on 27 January 2026.

Thereafter, the price actions of USD/JPY rebounded by 3.4% to hit a high of 157.27 last Friday, 6 February 2026, on the backdrop of a potential hawkish tilt that may be undertaken by the newly nominated Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh.

Also, in anticipation of favourable outcome for Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi’s coalition party performance on the 8 February snap election for the lower house, which allows her to have a stronger mandate to push for expansionary policies that will likely “hinder” the Bank of Japan (BoJ)’s current gradual interest rate hike monetary policy stance.