Chart alert: USD/JPY plunging below 158 on suspected intervention, watch 157.50 support

This is a follow-up analysis and an update of our prior report, “Chart Alert: Japanese yen short squeeze risk,158.15 key USD/JPY trigger”, published on 16 January 2026.

Since our last report, the USD/JPY dropped marginally to our highlighted first intermediate support at 157.50 (printed at an intraday low of 157.42 on 19 January 2026 before it traded sideways between 158.50 and 157.50 for the entire week.

During today’s Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Ueda’s post-monetary policy meeting press conference, the USD/JPY has staged an intra-session break above the 158.50 printed an intraday high of 159.23 at the 3.00 pm (Singapore time) hour mark as speculators tried to sell the Japanese yen on the backdrop that Ueda mentioned that BoJ may coordinate with the government on the JGB market to encourage stability in the JGB yields, which implied that BoJ may restart its bond purchases programme that can put downside pressure on the JPY.