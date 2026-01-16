Chart Alert: Japanese yen short squeeze risk,158.15 key USD/JPY trigger

This is a follow-up analysis and an update of our prior report, “Chart Alert: USD/JPY breaking 158.80 key resistance as US CPI looms with intervention risk”, published on 13 January 2026.

The price actions of the USD/JPY have staged the expected push up and hit the lower limit of the first immediate resistance zone of 159.45/159.75 (printed an intraday high of 159.45 on Wednesday,14 January 2026. Coincidentally, it was also the same intraday high of 159.45 on 12 July 2024 that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) last intervened in the FX market to sell down the US dollar.

The Japanese yen has been the most volatile among major currencies in the last three trading sessions. The JPY hit an 18-month low against the greenback on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, at 159.17 per US dollar, despite a slew of verbal interventions from Japanese authorities at the start of this week.