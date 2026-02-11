NFP surprises to the upside – Market Reactions

Traders received a very positive Non-Farm Payrolls report, which almost doubled its expectations at +130K vs 70K estimates, taking the Unemployment Rate down to 4.3% (from 4.4%).

Immediate reactions were of high-paced rallies in the Dollar which quickly got back on top of the FX action, supported by higher yields (less odds for cuts in 2026, particularly the June Meeting).

Flows did however turn slightly since, with the -856K revisions to the 2025 data removing quite a large chunk of jobs created from the picture.

With recent BLS restructuring, Participants have been casting doubts on the accuracy of the headline number itself, hence tend to look more into less misleading numbers such as the UE rate, which will be the focus going forward.

With Hourly earnings rising to 0.4% on the month, it will be tough to justify cuts for the new Fed Chair if the data remains resilient – However, some arguments point toward seasonality for new year job hirings and pay raises, so this puts even more emphasis on next month's release.

Let's dive into some Market Reactions to see where morning flows are heading.