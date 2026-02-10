Dow hits new record: Can the S&P 500 breakout pass 7000 and gain acceptance?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved a third consecutive record high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed in the red

Market anxiety increased due to flat US retail sales data and massive projected capital expenditures for AI infrastructure

The S&P 500 shows signs of a potential breakout above 7000

Caution is advised in the near term, with the Fear and Greed Index in "extreme greed" territory and significant volatility expected from upcoming US jobs and CPI data

Market performance was mixed on Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average secured its third consecutive record high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the session in the red.

Market participants were primarily focused on flat retail sales data and the anticipation of an upcoming labor market report.

The communication services sector suffered the most significant decline, largely due to a 1.8% drop in Alphabet shares following the company’s $20 billion bond sale. This move intensified broader market anxieties regarding the massive capital expenditures required for AI infrastructure, with industry giants like Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft projected to spend hundreds of billions of dollars collectively throughout 2026.

