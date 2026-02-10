The Oil Tug-of-War: Geopolitics vs. Global glut continues. Will bulls or bears prevail?

The market's current "coiling" behavior where prices trade in a narrowing range and is being driven by three primary factors:

The US-Iran Geopolitical Risk Premium The most immediate driver is the "tug-of-war" between Washington and Tehran. While indirect nuclear talks in Oman have been described as a "good start," significant friction remains.

The US Department of Transportation recently issued a maritime advisory for American-flagged vessels to stay clear of Iranian territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz. Because nearly 20% of global oil consumption passes through this strait, any threat of interception or military escalation keeps a "fear premium" embedded in the price.

The "India-Russia" Factor and Sanctions Markets are closely monitoring a potential shift in global trade flows. Recent US-India trade discussions have reportedly been linked to New Delhi freezing or reducing its imports of Russian crude. As India is a top buyer of Russian oil, any significant disruption to this flow would force a massive reshuffling of global supply, likely tightening the market and pushing prices higher in the short term.

Long-term Supply Surplus vs. Short-term Tensions Acting as a ceiling on prices is the fundamental reality of 2026: a massive supply glut. The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the EIA have forecast that global production driven by OPEC+ output hikes and record production from the US, Canada, and Brazil is outstripping demand. The IEA estimates a surplus of nearly 4 million barrels per day (mb/d) this year, which is preventing geopolitical spikes from turning into a sustained bull run.