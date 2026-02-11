OANDA Group
Breaking News: Non-Farm Payrolls at 130K (vs 70K exp) – A strong beat

NYC_City_View
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

11 February 2026 at 13:30 UTC

Markets just received the report for the much-anticipated Non-Farm Payroll, which came at a strong beat vs expectations– The month-over-month release came at 130K vs 70k estimates.

Odds for a cut in the March meeting were at 20% and are currently staying put, slowly reducing. The issue for the Trump Administration however is that odds for cuts later are falling: the June meeting was priced close to 100% and is now closer to 75%.

This will surely leave some anxiety in Markets with traders still awaiting for Friday's CPI report before taking decisive positioning – For now, this leaves a Hawkish tilt.

Equity futures are staying unchanged (for now), the US Dollar is rising, while Metals and Treasuries are dipping lower.

Bureau of Labor Statistics statement: "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 130,000 in January, and the unemployment rate changed little at 4.3 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in health care, social assistance, and construction, while federal government and financial activities lost jobs."

Get access to the full report right here.

An in-depth reactions piece is coming up very soon, stay logged in!

About the Author

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.