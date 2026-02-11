Markets Today: Markets digest Chinese inflation, AI fears continue, Gold holds high ground as NFP looms

Driven by gains in South Korea and Taiwan, emerging Asian equities climbed on Wednesday, while Thai markets continued to trend upward following an election that promised political stability and new economic initiatives.

The MSCI index for the region reached a record peak after rising nearly 1%, bolstered by a 1.2% increase in the KOSPI and a 1.8% jump in Taiwan’s primary index.

Because these two technology-centric markets represent roughly 40% of the MSCI index, their performance was pivotal; specifically, a 2.4% surge in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company propelled Taipei’s benchmark to an all-time high.

Meanwhile, South Korean shares maintained their momentum for a third straight day, supported largely by strong performances from major automakers Hyundai and Kia.

In Japan, the Nikkei is up around 2.2% on the day, extending its impressive performance this week.

