Chart alert: Gold rally faces risk of exhaustion below $5,170

In contrast, the US Dollar Index has staged a decline of 1.3% from its 4 February 2026 high to 11 February 2026 low, and the recent spate of US dollar weakness does not translate into a positive feedback loop for Gold (XAUUSD), where the prior strong rally seen Gold (XAU/USD) from 16 January 2026 to 29 January 2026 had been accompanied by a drop in the US Dollar Index (having a significant indirect correlation) over the same period (see Fig. 1).

Interestingly, the recent lackluster movement of Gold (XAU/USD) from 4 February 2026 to 12 February 2026 has been in sync with a dwindling of the premium seen in the Shanghai gold futures over the US COMEX gold futures, where the premium has been reduced to a discount of around -$14 at this time of writing from +$72.28 printed on 4 February 2026.

A widening of the Shanghai gold premium suggests more physical demand that tends to spill over to a bullish run in Gold (XAU/USD), as seen in the recent ramp-up in its price actions in late January 2026 (see Fig. 1).

Let's now look at the short-term technical chart of Gold (XAU) to decipher the near-term (1 to 3 days) trajectory