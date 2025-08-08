Markets Weekly Outlook - US Inflation, EU/UK GDP and RBA Meeting to Shape Market Moves

This week's Chart of the week is the US Dollar Index (DXY).

The DXY rally which faded last week Friday, rejected the long-term descending trendline which has been in play since the start of 2025.

There appears to be significant concerns around the US Dollar for now and the fact that the DXY rejection occurred at the 100.00 confluence level is a big deal in my opinion.

The big cuts to U.S. job numbers have definitely challenged the Fed's claim of a 'solid' labor market. This gives the Fed more confidence that the summer inflation rise will be temporary, likely leading to rate cuts in September.

This leaves the US Dollar vulnerable to further downside moving forward with sellers likely to flood in on any short-term rallies higher. We saw a bit of that this week already with Monday and Tuesday seeing attempts at a rally being met by significant selling pressure.

On the RSI period-14 the DXY flirts with the neutral 50 level, with a move lower showing that momentum is indeed with the bears.

For now any rally higher will need to gain acceptance above the descending trendline and the 100.00 confluence level. If this happens and we see some change in the fundamentals around the US Dollar then perhaps i would change my stance. Right now, such a move seems unlikely.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart - August 8, 2025