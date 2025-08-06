Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Outlook: Mixed Signals as Rate Cut Expectations Grow

This article is a follow-up to the article written on July 31, 2025 titled Silver (XAG/USD) Price: Down 1.5% as Trendline Break Hints at Deeper Correction

Silver prices have retraced following the initial selloff last week. Friday's US jobs data has obviously been extensively discussed, but that was the end of the initial bearish run for silver prices.

Since Friday Silver has risen around 3% but for now the bearish trend remains intact. The concern is that US rate cut expectations continue to ramp up. This continued today with news that Trump advisers are to push for a temporary Fed governor to fill the seat of resigned Fed Kugler.