Silver (XAG/USD) Price: Down 1.5% as Trendline Break Hints at Deeper Correction

Now Silver's extended rally this year was down to a combination of factors. Those include safe haven demand, a weak US Dollar and supply demand discrepancies.

Now if haven demand remains low and the US Dollar rally continues, how deep could the pullback in silver prices be? For the record, the discrepancy between supply and demand remains in play and is highly unlikely to change anytime soon.

With that in mind and only one of the three main causes of the silver rally still present, what could the potential downside for silver be?