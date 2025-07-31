Amazon (AMZN) Earnings: Growth Drivers, AI Investments, and Market Outlook

Amazon’s Q1 2025 results showed strong growth and profitability. Net sales rose 9% year-over-year to $155.7 billion, slightly beating estimates. AWS led the way with a 17% sales increase to $29.3 billion, while North America and International segments grew 8% and 5%, respectively.

Operating income surged 20% to $18.4 billion, exceeding expectations by 20.2%, thanks to cost-cutting efforts like regionalization and same-day facilities. Net income jumped to $17.1 billion ($1.59 per share), up from $10.4 billion ($0.98 per share) in Q1 2024, beating the $1.37 forecast.

These results highlight Amazon’s focus on efficiency and profitability, setting a strong foundation for Q2 expectations.

With that being said, analysts and Amazon expect growth in Q2 2025, but with some caution due to economic uncertainties.

Analyst Estimates:

EPS: Expected at $1.33, up 8.13% from $1.23 in Q2 2024. Amazon has beaten EPS estimates for the last four quarters.

Revenue: Forecasted at $162.28 billion, a 9.67% increase from $147.98 billion last year.

Operating Income: Predicted at $16.7 billion, up 13.8%, with an improved margin of 10.6% (from 9.9%).

Amazon’s Guidance:

Net Sales: Estimated between $159.0 billion and $164.0 billion, growing 7%-11%, with a small impact from currency changes.

Operating Income: Projected between $13.0 billion and $17.5 billion, reflecting uncertainty.

The wide range for operating income shows Amazon’s cautious approach, considering economic challenges, tariffs, and high spending on AI. Investors will focus on how results compare to the midpoint of this guidance to understand Amazon’s outlook.