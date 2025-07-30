USD/CAD Breakout Gathers Pace After Bank of Canada Rate Hold

As trade deal announcements continue to flow through as well as the IMF increasing their outlook for global growth this morning, will Oil prices power ahead? The question this year has been one of a global slowdown, but following the upgraded US GDP outlook today and the IMF news, is oil demand set for a boom?

According to the IMF, Global growth is projected at 3.0 percent for 2025 and 3.1 percent in 2026, an upward revision from the April 2025 World Economic Outlook. This reflects front-loading ahead of tariffs, lower effective tariff rates, better financial conditions, and fiscal expansion in some major jurisdictions.

Global inflation is expected to fall, but US inflation is predicted to stay above target. Downside risks from potentially higher tariffs, elevated uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions persist.

If this is correct and Oil prices continue to trend higher, this could put a spanner in the works for further USD/CAD upside. Higher Oil prices could offer support to the CAD and may offset the rate differential, leaving USD/CAD somewhat rangebound.

WTI Oil Daily Chart, July 30, 2025