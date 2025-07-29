Microsoft (MSFT) Earnings Preview: AI, Azure, and Outlook

However, this success has set high expectations for future growth, which is already factored into its current stock price. With a forward P/E ratio of 35.3x, the stock’s valuation leaves little room for any disappointing results.

The market's response to Microsoft's Q4 FY25 report will depend not just on the numbers but also on how management explains future growth, especially plans to make money from AI. If there are signs of slower growth or rising costs without a clear explanation of the benefits, the stock could become volatile, even if the overall performance is strong.

Analysts expect another strong quarter for Microsoft. The consensus estimate for Q4 FY25 earnings is $3.35 per share, up 13.6% from $2.95 last year. Some forecasts are slightly higher at $3.38 per share, a 14.47% increase.

The estimate hasn’t changed in the last 30 days. Revenue is expected to hit $73.71 billion, up 13.9% from last year, with other estimates ranging from $73.805 billion (14.03% growth) to $73.89 billion (11% growth with constant currency).