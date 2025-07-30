Microsoft (MSFT) Technical: Bullish trend remains intact above 20-day moving average

Microsoft is the second top-performing stock in the “Magnificent 7” group since 7 April 2025, major low (ex-post US Liberation Day tariffs announcement), where it staged a rally of 43.48% from 7 April to 28 July (see Fig 1).

Microsoft is set to report its Q2 earnings after the close of the US session on Wednesday, 30 July. Analysts expect earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38, up from $2.95 in the same quarter last year.