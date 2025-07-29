Meta Platforms (META) Q2 Earnings Preview: Advertising vs. AI Investments

On top of internal challenges, external factors like global tariffs, ongoing US-China trade tensions, and stricter regulations in the European Union could impact Meta's ad revenue and operations.

Meta has a strong track record of beating analyst expectations, surprising by an average of 17.3% over the last four quarters. This makes it likely that the company could deliver another positive surprise in its Q2 2025 report.

Analysts are becoming more optimistic about Meta, with many raising their price targets. Out of 71 analysts, 63 rate the stock as a 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy.' The median target price is $750, suggesting a 5% increase from its July 28, 2025, closing price of $712. This shows strong confidence in Meta's business and strategy.