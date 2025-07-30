Meta Platforms (META) Technical: At risk of shaping corrective decline within major uptrend

Since the major swing low of 7 April 2025, which was seen across the major US stock indices ex-post US Liberation Day tariffs announcement, Meta Platforms performed almost on par (39.12%) with the “Magnificent 7”; 6 mega-cap technology stocks, inclusive of Tesla (40.34%) (see Fig 1).

Meta Platforms is set to report its Q2 earnings after the close of the US session on Wednesday, 30 July. Analysts expect earnings per share (EPS) of $5.88, up from $5.16 in the same quarter last year.