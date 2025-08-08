Ethereum breaks 4,000 and marks new highs to the current cycle – Crypto News

Cryptocurrencies have found a decent rally amid yesterday's strong session, propulsed by the Ether breaking 4,000 for the first time in 2025 and some positive news.



Effectively, US President Trump just passed an executive order allowing Cryptocurrency investments to be counted into American 401Ks (retirement accounts) which boosted sentiment around the longer-run cryptocurrency investment mindset.



There has been a few hypothesis, which don't sound too unrealistic, of BlackRock preparing for a XRP ETF in the follow-up from creations of ETFs for Ethereum, and the most recent addition, Solana.





However, today's session seems to be a bit more mixed as Bitcoin steps into some key levels and some altcoins seem to not have got as much traction as the past month.



Ethereum did drag a few of its peers higher yesterday but more bullish momentum would be welcome for some minor coins to come back to the past week highs .



Let's take a look at what the daily crypto picture is looking like and a few technical charts including Ethereum, Bitcoin, XRP and ETH/BTC.