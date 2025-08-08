Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Eyes Bull Flag Breakout as Trump Allows Bitcoin and Crypto in 401(k)s

During the US session, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, signed an Executive Order that aims to allow 401(k) investors access to alternative assets (such as digital assets).

According to the official announcement:

“The order directs the Secretary of Labor to reexamine the Department of Labor’s guidance on a fiduciary’s duties regarding alternative asset investments in ERISA-governed 401(k) and other defined-contribution plans.”

This comes as part of Trump’s plans to establish the country as the leading player in the cryptocurrency industry. To this point, the order also stipulates that “alternative assets, such as private equity, real estate, and digital assets, offer competitive returns and diversification benefits.”

The move saw cryptocurrencies as a whole benefit, Bitcoin's price is now over $117,000, up 2% today. Ethereum (ETH), a hot topic among altcoins recently, has risen by 5%.

The move could see greater institutional flows as market participants who have not had crypto investments in the past could look to include a portion in their 401k.