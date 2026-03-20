US Yields explode, dampening Investor sentiment – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

Today is providing yet another leg of renewed inflation fears, and this is not boding well for global assets.

Yesterday's address by Israeli PM Netanyahu raised hopes for a shorter-than-expected conflict, leading to major dumping in the US Dollar and WTI Oil. Still, this narrative quickly took a significant U-turn.

President Trump's latest pledge to militarily intervene in the Strait of Hormuz came with a surprise: a repricing of a now much longer US-Iran conflict to achieve more optimistic results.

The new idea arises from the US Army's plan to capture Kharg Island, Iran's largest Energy production site, to pressure the IRGC into reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The issue, however, is the fact that this would require boots on the ground, and sources familiar with the issue pointed to at least a month extra of strikes to weaken the Islamic regime further.

As Fed's Waller pointed out in a first post-FOMC interview, the issue is that a longer conflict poses the risk to disanchor inflation expectations, and this is what got the Rates Market to blow up this morning. Any hopes for rate cuts are now long gone.

US yields are up significantly in this morning's action, implying higher inflation ahead and even potential rate hikes: The US 2-Year yield is now at 3.90% (while the current Fed Funds is at 3.75%).