Metals dive lower from the global Hawkish repricings, Opportunity or Trap? – Silver (XAG/USD) and Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook

The arrival of Spring brought a significant shift in market dynamics as the ongoing conflict affected Market flows.

A series of Central Bank rate meetings has drastically changed the landscape. The US-Iran conflict has led to a rapid change in inflation expectations, primarily driven by increases in crude oil and related energy products.

Asian and European countries are finding it difficult to meet their commodity demands due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Although the situation is gradually improving, uncertainty remains, and the concerns about inflation are very real. And Inflation is good for no one.

What has particularly impacted the metals market are the indirect effects stemming from such change in inflation.

Aside from a few exceptions, such as the Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of Australia, the consensus has been toward rate cuts and pauses. However, as inflation expectations rise, many Central Bank governors have begun to shift their stance towards hikes, which was highlighted in this week's press conferences.

And this is definitely not helping the case for higher prices in Metals.