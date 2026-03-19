Another chaotic post-FOMC session – North American Session Market Wrap for March 19

After yesterday's FOMC session, the market experienced a significant shift.

The previous trends benefiting the US Dollar and Crude Oil have now eased. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's latest address suggests that the ongoing conflict could end sooner than anticipated.

This major change, combined with the global Central Banks' shift toward a more hawkish stance—particularly from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, which are now signaling potential interest rate hikes in coming meetings—contrasts sharply with the cuts and pauses that were previously expected before the recent surge in oil prices.

One key consideration is that if the conflict does conclude earlier than expected, Oil prices could sharply decline (though not as low as they were previously). This would likely lead to a reduction in inflation expectations and a decrease in anticipated rate hikes, creating even more uncertainty for traders.

Metals have been sharply declining due to the more hawkish policies from Central Banks, along with global stock indexes. However, following Netanyahu’s press conference, WTI and Brent crude prices fell by nearly 10%, easing some pressure on global assets.