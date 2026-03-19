A weak economy makes the policy choice harder

The problem is that higher inflation is not being accompanied by stronger economic momentum. Quite the opposite: UK activity remains subdued, GDP growth is sluggish, and labour demand has softened. Higher energy costs could make matters worse by squeezing household real incomes and weighing further on consumption. In effect, the Bank of England is facing a familiar but difficult trade-off: how to contain inflation without worsening the slowdown in growth.

The biggest risk: inflation becoming entrenched

The Monetary Policy Committee sees risks on both sides, but for now it appears more concerned about upside inflation risks. Of particular concern are so-called second-round effects — the possibility that higher energy prices begin to feed into wage demands and broader domestic price pressures. That would be especially problematic, as it could keep inflation elevated for longer than markets currently expect. The longer energy prices remain high, the greater that risk becomes.

What happens next with interest rates

The Bank of England is not offering any strong guidance on its next move. Its message suggests that if the energy shock proves temporary and the economy stays weak, monetary policy could gradually become less restrictive over time. But if higher energy prices turn out to be more persistent and start to drive inflation expectations higher, the Bank could be forced to take a more hawkish stance. That means a rate hike is not the base case, but it has not been ruled out entirely.