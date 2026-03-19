The US Dollar dives after the FOMC, long-term reversal incoming? – Dollar Index (DXY) outlook

The World's reserve currency has proved once again why, when it all blows up, it all comes back to the Dollar.

The USD serves as the denominator for global commodity trade, so when commodities suddenly appreciate, particularly Crude Oil, it tends to force large currency conversions towards it. Many economic actors rushed to hedge against the conflict by buying more expensive energy commodities, creating a dollar demand cascade.

That's why it's common to see the term 'Petrodollar' in recent days.

But this move could already be over as traders prepare for the second phase of the conflict, after three weeks of consistent gains.

Note: A crazy selloff is currently ongoing in the Dollar as Israel's PM Netanyahu marks the advancement of the conflict, and Hawkish Central Banks lead to a large FX repricing.

The FOMC brought quite a lot of change to markets: Jerome Powell pushed against further rate cuts, citing inflation still too elevated and supply shocks that hurt dovish prospects.

But one thing that drove this move was the fact that he wasn't particularly supportive of rate hikes – which gave bears enough leeway to stop the rush into the Greenback.

Don't forget to check out the details of the Fed Meeting right here.