FOMC pauses rates yet again, Dollar explodes – Economic Projections and (Updated) Market Reactions

The Fed is keeping rates unchanged at the 3.50% to 3.75% range – The stance was surprisingly not so hawkish!

The votes for the pause are at 11-1 – Only Miran dissented.

The rougher part for Markets is the fact that rates are not priced to move much throughout the year.

You can get access to the detailed report and Fed Statement right here.

The Statement made mentions to uncertainty regarding the situation in the Middle East, a solid US economy and low Job gains but stable Unemployment rate.

Regarding inflation, the Fed's stance wasn't so hawkish compared to what it could have been.