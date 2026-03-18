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FOMC pauses rates yet again, Dollar explodes – Economic Projections and (Updated) Market Reactions

Federal_Reserve_Building_US
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

18 March 2026 at 18:00 UTC

The Fed is keeping rates unchanged at the 3.50% to 3.75% range – The stance was surprisingly not so hawkish!

The votes for the pause are at 11-1 – Only Miran dissented.

The rougher part for Markets is the fact that rates are not priced to move much throughout the year.

You can get access to the detailed report and Fed Statement right here.

The Statement made mentions to uncertainty regarding the situation in the Middle East, a solid US economy and low Job gains but stable Unemployment rate.

Regarding inflation, the Fed's stance wasn't so hawkish compared to what it could have been.

Screenshot 2026-03-18 at 2.05.17 PM 1
Notable quotes from the Statement – Source: Federal Reserve

Dot Plot

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March Meeting Projections– Source: Federal Reserve

The Fed projected a slightly more elevated inflation in 2026, with the War affecting expectations.

For the rest, the FOMC is not expecting much change in the Unemployment Rate – This opens the way for dovish repricing in the event of large misses in NFP.

Get access to the full SEP report here.

Screenshot 2026-03-18 at 2.13.04 PM
March Meeting Dot Plot – Source: Federal Reserve

The Dot Plot has largely restrained around the 3.5% to 4% range for 2026, indicating that Rate cuts are really far gone.

Only material changes to Employment or economic performance will bring changes to such pricing.

Screenshot 2026-03-18 at 3.08.47 PM
Current Press Conference Asset Board (15:08) – Courtesy of Finviz

WTI and Brent particularly is rebounding from the latest announcement that Trump would most likely stop defending the Strait of Hormuz to force Allies to intervene.

Stock Markets are now getting hit by another wave of Dollar + Oil explosion, an explosive cocktail.

Fed's Powell just ended his conference – You can access his speech right here.

The Fed Chair has been relatively neutral but maybe too neutral for those expecting better news regarding Cuts – No indication of cuts, participants could be soothed by the fact that he didn't mention hikes.

The overall reaction is for now hawkish. The Curve is flattening.

Market Reactions

Dollar is now exploding higher (15:13)

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US Dollar (DXY) 15M Chart – Source: TradingView – March 18, 2026

The US Dollar is now rising from the confirmed assumption that Fed Rate cuts are now fading away – Also coinciding with another rise in Oil, other assets are taking a hit.

Watch whether the rally extends and closes above 100.00 for the Dollar Index.

US Stocks struggled, staying flat

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Dow Jones (CFD) 15m Chart (15:18) – Source: TradingView

Gold is now below $5,000

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Gold (CFD) 15m Chart (15:23) – Source: TradingView

Other metals are also struggling

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Metals performance (15:24) – Courtesy of Finviz

Bitcoin and Cryptos are struggling

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Bitcoin(CFD) 1H Chart (15:26) – Source: TradingView

Keep a close eye on post-speech flows which can be quite sudden – This session's close in Stock Market will be of huge importance.

Safe Trades and Good luck for Powell!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

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About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.