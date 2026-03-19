Wall Street gaps down, weak dip-buying attempts – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

The past day's FOMC session wasn't easy on Investor sentiment, as a coordinated Oil–Petrodollar–hawkish–repricing attack played War on Stock bulls.

The downtrend in Global Indexes is now more severe – the pricing out of Cuts, leaving the way open for hikes in Central Banks, was confirmed by the streak of hawkishness resounding in Rate Decision Press Conferences.

The Swiss National Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and European Central Bank confirmed once again that the rise in Energy commodities and supply shocks would bar the way for any soft prints in Prices, and that, without accounting for the direct effect of Oil price rises on goods, they have also raised concerns about economic growth. Global Central Banks are now back to hawkish.

It's been difficult to justify buying Stocks in this environment – See how Global Stock Benchmarks have struggled.