A look around Markets in a scary post-FOMC morning – Market Outlook

As you can see on the Index chart for the Dow Jones Industrial Index, heavy selling pressure from a massive hawkish repricing has applied large pressure on US Equities and others around the world.

Yesterday's conference from Jerome Powell did not help to contain the initial scare of higher rates for longer – as a matter of fact, his wordings around the current 3.50%-3.75% were estimated to be located "at the plausible range of Neutral [rates]", implying that further movement in the Fed Policy would only be contingent on a weakening economy or Labor Market.

And we haven't seen any sign of this for now – Quite the contrary: Jobless Claims came at 205K, the lowest since January (and they were at two year lows at that time)