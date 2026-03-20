Chart alert: Watch 157.40 on USD/JPY, hawkish BoJ, ECB and BoE ignite yen strength

In the world of foreign exchange, we measured performance on a relative basis in terms of price action structures and macro factors.

A hawkish stance or guidance from the US Federal Reserve does not necessarily result in sustained US dollar strength, as the currency’s trajectory is ultimately shaped by relative monetary policy dynamics across other major developed market central banks.

The ex-post 18 March’s FOMC US dollar strength pop due to Fed funds futures market now pricing in no interest rate cuts by the Fed in 2026 was evaporated yesterday, reinforced by hawkish guidance from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) despite keeping their respective policy rates unchanged at 2% and 3.75%.