WTI Oil tumbles as US-China trade tensions flare up again

This is even leading to the EU and US looking to partner up again to fight the Chinese aggressive policy.

Adding pressure, US ships began paying duties at Chinese ports today, a measure long anticipated but now officially in effect.

This development has weighed heavily on global trade sentiment, extending the downtrend in Oil prices.

With easing Middle East tensions and steady Russian supply to fund its war in Ukraine, Oil fundamentals remain pointed to the downside except for the advent any black swan event.

WTI has now fallen below $60, and has been holding below the threshold since Trump's original post.

Let’s dive into Oil spot charts to see whether this decline is nearing exhaustion — or just beginning.