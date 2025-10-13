US-China trade war scare: What happened Friday and where things stand now

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the US had “aggressively pushed back” against China's export controls and confirmed the 100% tariff “does not have to happen,” indicating that President Trump was still on track to meet President Xi Jinping later in the month.

Trump himself tempered his tone on Truth Social on Sunday, saying, “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine!” and that the US “wants to help China, not hurt it!!!”.

In response to this rapid U-turn, US stock futures surged higher at the Sunday Globex open, reversing the huge losses seen on Friday.

The US Dollar had initially corrected from the higher tariffs and overall deleveraging from the Friday scare, but recovered the entire move since.

Metals on the other hand just loved everything about the news yet again, with both Gold ($4,107 and Silver ($52) trading to new record highs.