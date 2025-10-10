Markets Weekly Outlook – Geopolitical peace and turmoil ; Third week of shutdown

It has been a tense week for global markets as the US government shutdown enters its second week.

What had initially seemed like a non-event is now beginning to rattle investors.

The growing uncertainty around the absence of economic data and a huge US Dollar rally has started to weigh on sentiment, breaking the market’s steady bullish rhythm since late September.

Risk assets are blinking. Equities and cryptocurrencies are showing cracks after a relentless climb to new records since September 23.

The Dow Jones reached a record 47,000 last Friday and has since rolled over and failed to reclaim those highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed during today’s action, retreating toward four-week lows as profit-taking intensified.

Bitcoin, which had just set new all-time highs to $125,700 on Monday, also faced sharp outflows. The ongoing steep selloff is dragging the total crypto market cap back below $4 trillion.