US Stock Market outlook – S&P 500 breaks channel, Equities in the red to close the week

The weekly close turns more cautious after a strong run for tech and growth stocks.

Some technical concerns had risen on Tuesday after a huge risk-off/profit-taking session that wasn't explained by any particular fundamental change.

Both the S&P 500 (6,764) and Nasdaq (25,195) printed fresh record highs over the past 24 hours, capping a stellar stretch for the sector — though the Dow Jones, still below last Friday’s 47,000 peak, hasn’t quite kept pace.

As explained in our previous session analysis, this divergence has started to drag sentiment. The rest will be to see how far it influences overall stock performance.