Silver prices are soaring, breaking above the key $50 per ounce level and reaching their highest point since 1980. On Friday, spot silver touched $50.02, briefly spiking above $51 during intraday trading — a 3.7% daily gain. Although a moderate correction followed, the overall trend remains strongly bullish.

Since the start of the year, silver has surged over 70%, making it one of the top-performing commodities. By comparison, gold has gained 51% over the same period.

Flight to Safe Havens Fuels the Rally

The rally in silver prices reflects a broader move toward safe-haven assets. Prolonged budget gridlock in the U.S., concerns about an overheated stock market, and growing doubts about the Federal Reserve’s independence are prompting investors to shift capital into tangible, inflation-resistant assets.