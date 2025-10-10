Gold (XAU/USD): Overstretched uptrend, risk of minor pull-back below $4,012

This is a follow-up analysis and a timely update of our prior publication, “Gold (XAU/USD): In a bullish consolidation above US$3,688 despite a firmer US dollar”, published on 26 September 2025.

The price actions of Gold (XAU/USD) have indeed shaped the expected bullish impulsive up move sequence and rallied by 8.5% since 26 September 2025, broke above the US$3,865 resistance highlighted in our previous analysis, and hit a fresh all-time intraday high of US$4,059 on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

Interestingly, the US dollar also rebounded over the same period, where the US Dollar Index rose by 1.4% to hit a two-month high.