Gold (XAU/USD): In a bullish consolidation above US$3,688 despite a firmer US dollar

This is a follow-up analysis and a timely update of our prior publication, “Gold (XAU/USD): Short-term bullish acceleration intact towards new all-time highs above US$3,660 key support”, published on 22 September 2025.

The precious yellow metal has staged the expected rally and hit the predefined resistance of US$3,776, as highlighted in our report. Gold (XAU/USD) printed an intraday all-time high of US$3,791 on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, and shaped a minor slide of -19% to hit an intraday low of US$3,717 on Wednesday, 24 September, before it traded sideways.

Despite a stronger US dollar seen ex-post FOMC, where the US Dollar Index recorded a week-to-date gain of 0.8% as of the time of writing on Friday, 26 September 2025, Asia session, Gold (XAU/USD) has remained resilient with a week-to-date gain of 1.6%.

Let’s now focus on the latest short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days), relevant key elements, and key levels to watch for Gold (XAU/USD) from a technical analysis perspective ahead of today’s key US PCE data (inflation, personal income, and spending) releases.