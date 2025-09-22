Gold (XAU/USD): Short-term bullish acceleration intact towards new all-time highs above US$3,660 key support

Thereafter, the precious yellow metal staged a minor corrective decline of 2.2% to hit an intraday low of US$3,628 on Thursday, 18 September 2025, in line with a rebound in the US dollar ex-post FOMC.

The minor corrective decline of the Gold (XAU/USD) managed to stage right above the US$3,600 key short-term pivotal support as highlighted in our prior report. It staged a bullish reversal and continued to rally.

In today’s Asia session, 22 September 2025, Gold recorded an intraday gain of 0.9% to print another intraday fresh record high of US$3,720 (just shy of the predefined resistance of US$3,725 highlighted in our previous report).

Let’s now examine its latest short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days), key elements, and price levels for Gold (XAU/USD) from a technical analysis perspective.