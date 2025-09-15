Gold (XAU/USD) Technical: Eyeing a new all-time high above US$3,675, supported by positive flows and positioning

Based on the latest Commitments of Traders (COT) data as of 9 September 2025 (compiled by MacroMicro), the aggregate net long positions of large speculators in NYMEX gold futures, after offsetting the positions of commercial hedgers, have climbed to +535,115 contracts, extending a steady four-month increase from +354,079 on 29 April 2025 (see Fig. 1).

Net speculative flows, primarily from hedge funds, are often contrarian indicators; elevated positioning can trigger an opposite move in prices if market data or news disappoints.

However, with the current net long positioning still about 20% below the five-year high of +655,096 contracts recorded on 24 September 2024, the short-term bullish trend in Gold (XAU/USD) appears to have more room to run, as positioning has yet to reach levels that typically prompt profit-taking.