Gold (XAU/USD), as a non-interest-bearing asset, tends to benefit in lower-rate environments. A decline in interest rates reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold, thereby supporting stronger demand.

This dynamic can reinforce bullish momentum, potentially creating a positive feedback loop that drives further price appreciation.

Since Fed Chair Powell’s dovish speech at Jackson Hole on 22 August, the 10-year US Treasury real yield (stripping out 10-year inflation expectations derived from the 10-year US Treasury inflation-protected bond) has declined by 19 basis points (bps) to a current level of 1.66% from 1.85% (see Fig. 1).

Let’s now examine Gold (XAU/USD)’s latest short-term (1 to 3 days) trajectory and key technical levels to watch.